Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory
516 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-1336
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory
516 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
437 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
Jeanette E. Perkins


1929 - 2020
Jeanette E. Perkins Obituary
Jeanette E. Perkins, age 90, of Conshohocken, died on February 6, 2020 at Chestnut Hill Hospital. She was born in Reading, PA on August 14, 1929 to the late Giovanni and Maria “Justine” (Cappelletti) Pasqualini. Jean attended Conshohocken High School. She later was employed as a mail sorter for the US Postal Service in the SE District Office for 25 years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Philip Neri Church in Lafayette Hill, and was a member of the former SS. Cosmas and Damian Church and St. Rita’s Sodality. She is survived by her 4 children Diane Bogan of Knoxville, TN, Antoinette Williams of Valdosta, GA, Phillip DiMarino of California, John DiMarino of New Mexico, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, a brother John C. Pasqualini of Conshohocken, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband Angelo DiMarino, her second husband William J. Perkins, and 2 sisters Theresa A. Jones and Sister Maria Pasqualini. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 Fayette St., Conshohocken. The Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
