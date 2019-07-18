|
|
Jeanette Werkheiser Printz (Gilotti) passed away with her family by her side at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville, PA on July 13, 2019 at age 79. Born May 2, 1940 in Kulpmont, PA, to the late Alex and Alverta (Zimmerman) Gilotti. She is survived by her loving partner, Dominic Carpani; son, Gary of MD; daughter, Gina of Royersford; grandchildren: Vanessa Werkheiser of Australia; Devon Werkheiser of CA; Marissa and Dylan Krause of Royersford; her brother Morris (Beverly) of Kulpmont & their 3 children Jeffrey, Lesley and Lindsey. She is also survived by Valerie Werkheiser, Amanda Printz, and Joann Galleo who were dear to her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Printz. Jeanette was a graduate of Kulpmont High School. Jeanette enjoyed spending time with Dominic going to dinner at Chap’s Taproom, playing bocce, watching the Phillies or the Eagles, or just holding hands. For 39 years, she delighted in spending time with family and friends at her mountain home in Lake Hauto. She was kind, caring, giving, and a stylish woman who never looked her age. Relatives and friends are invited to Jeanette’s Life Celebration at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 W. Germantown Pike on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 5-7 PM, and again Monday, July 22 from 8:15-9:15 AM. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM at Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St., Norristown followed by interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanette’s memory may be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation by clicking the donate button at cjdfoundation.org or sending to 3634 W. Market St., Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333.
Published in The Times Herald on July 19, 2019