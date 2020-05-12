Jeanne Moles
Jeanne Moles passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Elm Terrace Gardens, Lansdale, PA. She was born in Conshohocken, PA on January 2, 1929, the daughter of the late Nero and Anna (Manetti) Simoncini. Jeanne was born and raised in Conshohocken, a town that she held very dear. She raised her family in East Norriton then lived in Jeffersonville for over 20 years before moving to Elm Terrace Gardens in Lansdale. Jeanne enjoyed cooking and baking and her true joy was being together with family. She was also passionate with teachings from the Bible and her love for the Lord that never waivered. Jeanne was also known for her warm infectious smile. Survivors include her two Daughters, Cindy (& Joe) Raieta of North Wales and Denise Moles of Norristown; Son, John Moles of Norristown; Grandchildren, Joseph Raieta, Anthony Raieta (& Anna), Brunie Petrillo, Sophia (& Kyle) Keinath and Matthew Petrillo, Great Granddaughter, Olivia Grace Keinath and many Nieces and Nephews. Along with her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her son, Frank Moles; as well as her siblings Edith (& Richard) Carline, Rene (& Ed) Cardamone, Esther (& Tim) Timbario and Vico (& Helen) Simoncini. Due to present public health concerns, services will be private at this time. Interment will take place in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Conshohocken. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home (610) 489-7900 www.msrfh.com

Published in The Times Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
