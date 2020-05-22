Jeffrey A. Foley, of East Norriton, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia. He was 50 years old. “Jeff”, as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was born on May 11, 1969 in Norristown to the late James J. Foley, Jr. and Maryann T. (née Russo) Foley by whom he is survived. Jeff graduated from Norristown Area High School in 1987 and from Cabrini University in 1992 with a dual major in Sociology and Psychology. He sang in chorus and performed in musicals in both high school and in college, and acted in local theater. He attended Gwynedd Mercy College for nursing, and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Jeff was also a volunteer EMT with Ambler Ambulance. Jeff spent his 28 year professional career in community social services specializing in treatment for people with trauma, substance abuse and behavioral challenges. He began his career at Norristown State Hospital Building 50 and also worked for a number of years at Central Montgomery MH/MR Center now known as Central Behavioral Health. His last employer, for whom he worked for 12 years as both an Individual and Group Counselor, was Gaudenzia, Inc. Jeff was certified in Post Traumatic Stress Disorders (PTSD) and was a Certified Co-occuring Disorders Professional (CCDP). He received many awards and commendations in his career for his service and dedication to his work. Jeff was known for his friendly outgoing personality and loved spending time with his family and friends. His special interests were vacationing at Long Beach Island in New Jersey, travel, cooking, music, history and sports. Irish music and Philadelphia team sports were his favorites. He was an avid owner of Scottish Terriers. Jeff had a very special appreciation for the active military and military veterans that protect this country, and never missed an opportunity to thank them for their service. In addition to his mother Maryann, Jeff is survived by his wife, Carol A. (née Durso) Foley, and his stepchildren, USAF MSgt Jerome D. Dyer, Jr. (Debra A.) and Jude Dyer along with his step grandchildren: Kayla M. Dyer, Isabella C. Dyer, and Ryan L. Dyer. He also will be lovingly remembered by his brother, James J. Foley III (Matthew W. Dougall). Services for Jeff will be held at a later date. Jeff's care was entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. Memorial contributions in Jeff's name should be sent to the USO Kaiserslautern, Rhine Ordinance Barracks, APO AE 09067-9998. https://kaiserslautern.uso.org
Published in The Times Herald from May 22 to May 24, 2020.