Jennie J. (Pumilia) DiFlavio, 97, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Manor, Lansdale, PA. Born June 15, 1923 in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Vincenza (Catania) Pumilia and the wife of the late Salvatore DiFlavio, who died in 2010. Mrs. DiFlavio had been residing at the Manor since 2017, and was a former resident of W. Marshall St. apartments and Harding Blvd. in Norristown. She was a member of Holy Saviour Church and Senior Citizens group. She is survived by her daughter MaryAnne (Andrew) Taylor, 4 grandchildren Jason (Kristin), Justin, Jennie (CJ) Falco, and Jordan; 2 great grandchildren Kayla & Carter; and many nieces and nephews and extended family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings Joseph Couchara, Fannie Falco, Mary Milito, and Betty Rocchino. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:30 - 10:50 am at Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St., Ntn., PA with her funeral Mass to follow at 11 am. Burial St. Patrick's Cemetery, 2400 DeKalb Pike, E. Norriton., PA. Due to health concerns, social distancing will be followed. Arrangements with the Caramenico FH Inc., Ntn., PA. www.caramenicofuneralhome.com for additional information.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.