1/
Jeremiah DeWan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeremiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremiah J. DeWan, of Limerick and a former resident of Trooper and Bridgeport, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Jerry was 76 years old. Born February 5, 1944, he was the son of the late Jeremiah and Mildred (née Ruth) DeWan. He is predeceased by sisters Nancy Gelet and Geraldine Santoro, and is survived by his beloved wife Elaine (née Wheeler) DeWan, by children Christopher and his partner Bree, and Jennifer, and by a great family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. On May 30, Jerry and Elaine celebrated fifty years of marriage. Jerry was a teacher, a traveler, a reader, a listener, and a friend. He spent his career as an educator in the Methacton School District, where he worked as an advocate for his students and for his fellow faculty. He was warm, kind, loving, and resilient, passionate about fairness and equality, and he never stopped being curious. He will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Jerry’s Life Celebration on Wednesday July 8, from 10am to 11:50 a.m. at St. Theresa of Calcutta Church, 256 Swamp Pike, Royersford, PA. Prayer Service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will be private. Family services are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry’s name can be made to Laurel House, P.O. Box 764, Norristown, PA 19404, or the charity of your choice. To share your fondest memories of Jeremiah, visit www.lifecelebration.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 3 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
St. Theresa of Calcutta Church
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Service
10:00 - 11:50 AM
St. Theresa of Calcutta Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved