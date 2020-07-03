Jeremiah DeWan

Jeremiah J. DeWan, of Limerick and a former resident of Trooper and Bridgeport, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Jerry was 76 years old. Born February 5, 1944, he was the son of the late Jeremiah and Mildred (née Ruth) DeWan. He is predeceased by sisters Nancy Gelet and Geraldine Santoro, and is survived by his beloved wife Elaine (née Wheeler) DeWan, by children Christopher and his partner Bree, and Jennifer, and by a great family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. On May 30, Jerry and Elaine celebrated fifty years of marriage. Jerry was a teacher, a traveler, a reader, a listener, and a friend. He spent his career as an educator in the Methacton School District, where he worked as an advocate for his students and for his fellow faculty. He was warm, kind, loving, and resilient, passionate about fairness and equality, and he never stopped being curious. He will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Jerry’s Life Celebration on Wednesday July 8, from 10am to 11:50 a.m. at St. Theresa of Calcutta Church, 256 Swamp Pike, Royersford, PA. Prayer Service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will be private. Family services are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry’s name can be made to Laurel House, P.O. Box 764, Norristown, PA 19404, or the charity of your choice
