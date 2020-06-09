Jerome R. "Jerry" Trecroce
Jerome R. “Jerry” Trecroce passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Season’s Hospice in Phoenixville, PA. He was 70. Jerry was a resident of Limerick, PA. He worked as a Decisione Computer Operator. Jerry was in the US Army Reserves. He enjoyed going to Disney and Vegas with his loving wife, Helen. Jerry enjoyed family dinners and had a love for music. Born in Norristown, PA on October 21, 1949, he was a son of the late Russell and Mary E. (Indelicato) Trecroce. Surviving is his loving family including his wife, Helen R. (Russo) Trecroce; a stepson, Carmen J. Pino; two grandchildren, Joseph (Cash) Pino and Rowan L. Pino; brother Al (Kat); sister, Charlene; nephew, Robert Trecroce; niece, Amanda Cairns; great-nephews, Benjamin and Leo Cairns; and many other family members and friends. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that people contribute to the Tribute fund tab on Jerry’s obituary at www.bacchifh.com to help alleviate some of the expenses of the family.

Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
