Services
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
610-539-8010
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:45 AM
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
View Map
Jewell Caparro Obituary
Jewell Estelle Caparro, age 95 of Norristown passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Masonic Village, Lafayette Hill. Born in High Point, NC She was the youngest of 8 children to the late Alex and Cora Jones. Her husband, Gasper passed away on September 2, 1995. She is also preceded in death by a son & daughter in law, Louis & Mary Caparro and a grandson, Gregory. Jewell was a member of the Priscilla Chapter Order of Eastern Star, Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem. She was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan, she loved dining out, country music and traveling. Jewell is survived by 3 sons’, Kenneth Caparro (Jane), Jack Caparro (Nancy) and Donald Caparro (the late Kathy); 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 followed by an Eastern Star service at 10:45 a.m. and a memorial service 11 a.m. at Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home, 101 N Park Ave. (Rt. 363 Trooper) Eagleville, Pa 19403. Interment will be held Privately. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice & Pallative Care 601 Office Center Drive Suite 125 Fort Washington Pa 19034. Condolences may be made by visiting www.meyersfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
