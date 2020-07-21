Jill F. Twarogowski, age 64, of Schwenksville, PA, passed away at home on July 16, 2020. Born January 27, 1956, in Phoenixville, PA, she was the daughter of Francis and Janet (Pfeil) Twarogowski. Jill graduated from the Kimberton Farm School, and then attended college at the University of Delaware and the Philadelphia Textile School. She worked as an Aerospace Engineer for Lockheed Martin. Her hobbies included gardening, and her lifelong project of renovating her home. Jill is survived by two sisters, Audrey (Greg) Meredith and Lisa (John) Monkiewicz; Audrey’s children, Kristen and J.P. Meredith; Lisa’s children, Alexis and Anthony Monkiewicz; and one aunt, June (David) Rung. In accordance with Jill’s wishes, no services will be held.



