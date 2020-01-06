|
Jill M. Kitchin, age 65, of Lafayette Hill and formerly of Norristown and King of Prussia, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Temple University Hospital. Born in Norristown, Jill was the loving daughter of the late Charles M. Kitchin and the late Rose Gormley Kitchin, the caring sister of Dennis Kitchin and Janice (Edward) Kusy, and the cherished aunt of Kyle Kusy and wife Crystal, Lauren Kusy and Susan Gerstenzang.
Jill was a graduate of Archbishop Carroll High School, Class of 1971. She later continued her education at Marymount College of Virginia, where she graduated with honors, earning her degree in Business. She worked as an executive assistant for several years at Teleflex and later at the law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. She was a former member of Mother of Divine Providence Church and enjoyed crafting and sewing, traveling, reading for hours, Downton Abbey, her treasured cats, going to the beach, walking along the Ocean City, NJ boardwalk for a Kohr's ice cream cone, working at the kidney foundation, and more recently, visiting her new great niece and nephew, Cecilia and Benjamin Kusy.
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 starting at 11 am at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, Upper Merion Twp., PA., 19405, 610-275-6385, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., where the family will greet guests after 10 a.m. Memorial donations to , 7272 Greenville, Ave., Dallas, TX, 75231
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 6, 2020