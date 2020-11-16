Joan A. Friel, 83, life-long resident of Norristown, PA passed away on November 14, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Mary (Gillespie) Campbell. Wife of the late James M. “Reds” Friel. Loving mother of James M. Friel, John J. Friel, Elizabeth Friel, Patricia A. (& Donald) Skaw, Mary Catherine Friel, Kristen (& Mark) Pulcini, and the late Thomas P. Friel. Sister of the late Patricia M. and John B. Campbell. Also survived by six grandchildren, Ryan, John and Quinn Hanley, Andrew Krier, Madelyn Skaw, and Siobhan Pulcini. Funeral Mass on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM from St. Francis of Assisi Church, 600 Hamilton Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Relatives and friends may call on Friday morning from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the Church. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of East Norriton, (610) 277-1600 www.msrfh.com