|
|
Joan A. Pinkavitch, age 83, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. Born in Swedesburg, Joan was the daughter of the late Charles E. Zielinski and the late Anna E. Prostack Zielinski, the devoted wife of the late Edward Pinkavitch, the loving mother of Charles and Edward Pinkavitch, the late Tracey Smith and Dorie Deasy, the cherished grandmother of Cara Kontra, Shawn Pinkavitch and Allena Pinkavitch and the adoring great-grandmother of Dylan and Cody Kontra. In addition, she was the sister of the late Eleanor O’Boyle. Joan was a graduate of Upper Merion High School, Class of 1948 and worked for the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit as a teacher’s aide for 23 years, she later worked as a dental assistant and a physician’s assistant until she finally retired in 2012. She was a long-time, devout member of Sacred Heart Church and was well known for her crafting abilities, working with the senior citizens at the West Norriton Senior Citizens Group. She was an avid animal lover and spent her spare time reading, watching football and going to her grandchildren’s sporting events. Services are private. Memorial donations may be made to Montgomery County S.P.C.A., 19 E. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, Pa., 19428. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Swedesburg, 610-275-6385, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 20, 2019