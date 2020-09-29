1/
Joan A. Schaffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan A. (Hannum) Schaffer, 86, of East Norriton, PA passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born in West Conshohocken, PA on September 23, 1934, the daughter of the late Malcolm and the late Esther (Hovell) Hannum. Joan has lived in East Norriton for the last year, formerly of Eagleville and West Conshohocken, PA. She graduated from St. Matthew’s High School. She was a member of St. Teresa Avila RC Church of Audubon, PA. She worked as a Secretary Treasurer with West Conshohocken Borough, then went to work with Software Innovators of Norristown, PA where she was a Software Specialists for Municipalities before retiring. She was the wife of the Late - Clarence Schaffer. Survivors include Son Dennis (& Shirley) Schaffer of Jeffersonville, PA, Son Timothy Schaffer of Colorado, Daughter Joanne (& Michael) Mullally of Norristown, PA, Son Christopher (& Lois) Schaffer of Lititz, PA, Brother Joseph (& Roseann) Hannum of Blue Bell, PA. Also survived by 7 Grandchildren Dena Krebs, Kerrie Kolandaivelu, Erin Cannon, Christopher Schaffer, Gavin Schaffer, Claire Schaffer and Cori Schaffer, and 2 Great Grandchildren Jacob and Laya. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by 3 Sisters Mary Keith, Doris Herbert and Catherine Ramsey. Her Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM from St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 1260 S. Trooper Road, Audubon, PA. Friends may call on Monday morning from 8:00 to 9:00 AM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1260 S. Trooper Road, Audubon, PA 19403. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
300 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-0330
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved