Joan A. (Hannum) Schaffer, 86, of East Norriton, PA passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born in West Conshohocken, PA on September 23, 1934, the daughter of the late Malcolm and the late Esther (Hovell) Hannum. Joan has lived in East Norriton for the last year, formerly of Eagleville and West Conshohocken, PA. She graduated from St. Matthew’s High School. She was a member of St. Teresa Avila RC Church of Audubon, PA. She worked as a Secretary Treasurer with West Conshohocken Borough, then went to work with Software Innovators of Norristown, PA where she was a Software Specialists for Municipalities before retiring. She was the wife of the Late - Clarence Schaffer. Survivors include Son Dennis (& Shirley) Schaffer of Jeffersonville, PA, Son Timothy Schaffer of Colorado, Daughter Joanne (& Michael) Mullally of Norristown, PA, Son Christopher (& Lois) Schaffer of Lititz, PA, Brother Joseph (& Roseann) Hannum of Blue Bell, PA. Also survived by 7 Grandchildren Dena Krebs, Kerrie Kolandaivelu, Erin Cannon, Christopher Schaffer, Gavin Schaffer, Claire Schaffer and Cori Schaffer, and 2 Great Grandchildren Jacob and Laya. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by 3 Sisters Mary Keith, Doris Herbert and Catherine Ramsey. Her Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM from St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 1260 S. Trooper Road, Audubon, PA. Friends may call on Monday morning from 8:00 to 9:00 AM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1260 S. Trooper Road, Audubon, PA 19403. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com
.