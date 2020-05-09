On May 6, 2020, Joan Miles (Harris) Delaney, loving mother of three children peacefully passed away at the age of 82. Joan was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania where she met and married Daniel B. Delaney. Together they raised three sons. She was a homemaker for many years and later in her life worked at Saint Teresa of Calcutta School in kitchen services and then retired from the Norristown Area School District’s food services department. She loved music, dancing, cooking and loved spending time with her family and was a member of Bethel Hill United Methodist Church. Her husband, her parents, Dorothy and Robert Harris, and brother Lewis predeceased Joan in death. She is survived by her sons, Dan, husband of Karen of East Norriton, PA; Steven, husband of Lisa of Radnor, PA; and Jeffrey, husband of Jacqueline of Linfield, PA; six Grandchildren, Katelynne, Christopher, Dylan, Connor, Aaron and Hope and four Great-Grandchildren, Ainsley, Graysen, Hayden and Beckett. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joan’s name may be made to: Bethel Hill United Methodist Church, 2000 Bethel Road, Lansdale, PA 19446. Funeral Services will be held privately due to the world health situation. Lownes Family Funeral Home.



