Joan E. Connelly
Joan E. (Grimm) Connelly, 65 of Conshohocken, PA died on September 18, 2020 at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Robert F. Connelly, Jr. Joan was born in McKeesport, PA on October 22, 1954 to the late Russell and Janet E. (Coleman) Grimm. She loved spending time with her family, doing puzzle books, and listening to music. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her four sons Jesse B. Grimm (Becky), Chris H. Connelly, Brian M. Connelly (Katie), Shawn P. Connelly, her precious granddaughter Gracie Connelly, her three brothers Russell P. Grimm, Jr., William Grimm (Maryann), Thomas R. Grimm (Rita), and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her son James E. Grimm, her brother Robert A. Grimm (Cindy) and her sister Carol A. Nenni. Funeral Services will be Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joan’s name can be made to American Heart Association, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
