Joan Ann DiBiaso Fiorillo passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by love on April 4, 2019. Born Feb. 18, 1934 to the late Severn and Caroline (Bruno) DiBiaso, she attended St. Eleanor's Elementary School, The Academy of Notre Dame de Namur and Norristown High School. After graduation, Joan began a long career in banking. She retired from Corestates Bank in 1999. Outside of work Joan enjoyed cooking, gardening, and traveling. She was also an active member of her beloved Holy Saviour Church.
As the matriarch of her family, she will be dearly missed by her two sons, Mark and Ron Fiorillo; six grandchildren, Mark Patrick, Christina, Marie, Patricia, Suzanne and Salvatore; and beloved brother, Severn DiBiaso. In addition to her loving parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Rose Marie, grandson, Ronnie, and daughter-in-law, Patty.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 9:00am to 9:50am in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Mass will follow at 10am. Interment in St. Augustine's Cemetery, King of Prussia. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's name are requested to Holy Saviour Church, see address above. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2019