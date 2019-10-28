|
|
Joan M. (Mohr) Balcer, 85, of Royersford, PA passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa on October 31, 1933, the daughter of the late Lewis and the late Flora ( Reese ) Mohr. Joan has lived in Royersford since 2002, formerly of Norristown, Pa She was a Homemaker. Survivors include Husband Walter E. Balcer of Royersford, Daughter Linda (& Gino) Cavaliere of King of Prussia, Daughter Shirl Watson of Royersford, Son Kenneth Johnson, Jr. of West Norriton, Daughter Donna (& Stephen) Hanford of King of Prussia, Son Peter (& Tiffany) Balcer of Conshohocken, Son Christopher Balcer of Phoenix, AZ. Daughter Marie (& Tom) Harper of King of Prussia, Step Son Walter (& Debbie) Balcer of Houston, TX, Step Son James (& Eileen) Balcer of Boisie, Idaho, Sister Janet McCoy of Pleasantville, NJ. Also survived by 12 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. Her Service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM from Chapel at Limerick Garden of Memories, 44 Swamp Pike, Limerick, PA. Friends may call on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Chapel. Interment will take place in the Mausoleum Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, (610) 489-7900. www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 29, 2019