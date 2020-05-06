joan S. (Matyka) DeLucia-Sutera
1935 - 2020
Joan S. DeLucia-Sutera (nee Matyka) of Collegeville, passed away peacefully on Monday May 4, 2020. She was 85 years old. Born January 19, 1935 in Summit Hill, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Julia (nee Gurka) Matyka, and the beloved wife of the late Paul R. DeLucia and the late Antony Sutera. Joan is survived by her four children: Deborah Rorick (John), Donna Fazio (James), Mark DeLucia (Leah) and Thomas DeLucia (Maureen), 12 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, her sister Patricia Lipar (the late Joseph). She was preceded in death by her brother John Matyka. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private service for Joan at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton and her burial at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens will also be private.

Published in The Times Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
