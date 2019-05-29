Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Boyd-Horrox Funeral Home
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Sweisford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Sweisford


1915 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Sweisford Obituary
Joan Sweisford, of E. Norriton, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Einstein Montgomery Hospital. She was 104 years old. Joan was born on May 24, 1915 to the late Anthony and Eva Yavorosky in Shenandoah, PA. Joan was a retired nurse who worked at Norristown State Hospital for over 27 years. In her free time, Joan enjoyed activities with St. John’s Episcopal Church, volunteering in their soup kitchen, taking trips to the mall, reading books, and walking. Joan is survived by her daughter, Judith Ann. She will be sadly missed by her many cousins, nieces, nephews, her caregivers, and by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her sisters Adele, Frances, and Marie and by her brothers Edward, Vincent, Chester, and Alfred. Relatives and friends are invited to Joan’s Life Celebration from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Boyd Horrox Givnish FH 200 w. Germantown Pike. Her interment will be in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery; Bridgeport, PA . To share a thought or a memory of Joan, please visit www.lifecelebration.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now