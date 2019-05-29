|
|
Joan Sweisford, of E. Norriton, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Einstein Montgomery Hospital. She was 104 years old. Joan was born on May 24, 1915 to the late Anthony and Eva Yavorosky in Shenandoah, PA. Joan was a retired nurse who worked at Norristown State Hospital for over 27 years. In her free time, Joan enjoyed activities with St. John’s Episcopal Church, volunteering in their soup kitchen, taking trips to the mall, reading books, and walking. Joan is survived by her daughter, Judith Ann. She will be sadly missed by her many cousins, nieces, nephews, her caregivers, and by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her sisters Adele, Frances, and Marie and by her brothers Edward, Vincent, Chester, and Alfred. Relatives and friends are invited to Joan’s Life Celebration from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Boyd Horrox Givnish FH 200 w. Germantown Pike. Her interment will be in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery; Bridgeport, PA . To share a thought or a memory of Joan, please visit www.lifecelebration.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 30, 2019