Joan T. (Lee) Schloth passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at her residence in Audubon, PA surrounded by her loving family. She was 88 years old. Joan was a strong woman who lit up every room with her laughter and smile. Mrs. Schloth was a faithful Catholic and devout member of St. Augustine Church in Bridgeport, PA for many years where she was a Eucharistic Minister and choir member. In recent years she was a parishioner of St. Teresa of Avila Church in Trooper, PA. Joan was the matriarch of a beautiful, multi-generational family who showed unconditional love with her gentle, caring way. Born in New York, NY on March 11, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (McNally) Lee; and the wife of the late Rev. Mr. Edward C. Schloth, who died in 1990. Surviving is her loving family including 2 sons, Edward C. (Karolee) Schloth III and Gregory E. (Jennifer) Schloth; 5 daughters: Catherine M. Schloth, Mary G. (Matthew) Regan, Eileen M. (Guy III) McLaughlin, Theresa M. (Daniel) Allerton and Jeannine M. (Troy) Veroline; daughter-in-law, Debra L. Schloth; 22 grandchildren: Ed, Kali, Keri, Kathleen (Joe), Laureen (Pascal), Guy IV (Christina), Bill (Kaelyn), Cassie, Chris, Matt, Jim (Danielle), Jordan, Jeff (Samantha), Jordan, Justin, Katie, Dan, Greg (Candice), Sherman, Brianna, Ava and Baylee; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by a son, James Lee Schloth; brothers, Thomas Lee and Frank Lee; and sisters, Virginia Knapp and Barbara Burrows. Relatives & friends are invited to Joan’s viewing at The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2 to 5:00 pm. Due to Covid limitations, social distancing and face masks are required. The family asks to please limit visiting time with the family out of respect for others waiting in line. A private Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Monday the 21st starting at 9:45 am, and again at 11:15 am for the interment. Livestream can be found on Joan’s Tribute wall at www.bacchifh.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan Schloth’s memory to Mother Teresa Regional Catholic School, 405 Allendale Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
