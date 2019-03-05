Joan M. (Delaney) Wcislo, age 92 years, of Sunrise of Lafayette Hill, passed away on Monday March 4, 2019. Joan was born in Norristown, Pa on Tuesday May 11, 1926, daughter of the late Paul F. and the late Mary (Mateer) Delaney. Joan has been living in Lafayette Hill for over 2 years, formerly of Conshohocken, Pa. She was a Homemaker and she enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family. She was wife of the late Stanley J. Wcislo. And survived by their children Thomas J. Wcislo of Conshohocken, Patricia M. Wcislo of Conshohocken, John J. Wcislo of Plymouth Meeting, Nancy (& Dave) Dougherty of Plymouth Meeting, and Laurie (& Jim) Braun of Audubon, also survived by her grandchildren Cari, Jenna, Lindsey, Ryan, Kevin and Nicole. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a brother Paul J. Delaney. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Matthew RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, Pa 19428. Her viewing will be held on Thursday Evening, March 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken and there will also be a viewing on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:15 AM at church. Interment will be in St. Matth’ews Cemetery, Conshohocken. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Matthew’s RC Church at above address. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero of Conshohocken, 610-828-0330, msrfh.com Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary