Joann R. Capone, age 77, of King of Prussia, PA passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Tompkins) Capone. Joann was born and raised in Conshohocken then moved to East Norriton and later King of Prussia, where she has resided for the past 36 years. She was a graduate of St. Matthew’s Grade School and High School. She was a faithful parishioner of Mother of Divine Providence RC Church. Joann was also an active and devoted member of the Legion of Mary. Joann worked in Philadelphia as a Systems Analyst, first for Strawbridge & Clothier and later for the Delaware Group. She enjoyed many trips made to Disney World with dear friends. Joann is survived by her sister, Barbara Capone (and her wife Cecile Grantham); half brother, Vincent (and his wife Carol) Wodarski; two nephews, Frank Pastella, Jr. and Randy Pastella; niece, Jill Thompson; as well as many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401. The Funeral Mass will follow on Wednesday morning at 11:00 AM in Mother of Divine Providence RC Church, 333 Allendale Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Interment will take place in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Legion of Mary, 510 Green Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, (610) 828-0330 www.msrfh.com