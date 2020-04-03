Times Herald Obituaries
Raffeo DiCecco Funeral Home
19 East Germantown Pike (at Hannah Ave.)
Norristown, PA 19403
(610) 630-3259
Joanne Borzillo


1955 - 2020
Joanne Borzillo Obituary
Joanne Borzillo, 64, a resident of Norristown, PA, passed away April 1st, 2020 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery in East Norriton, PA. She and her husband Phil Borzillo would have observed their 45th wedding anniversary in June of 2020. Born November 29th, 1955 in Norristown she was the daughter of Frank and Dorothy (Coonan) Morris of Eagleville, PA. Joanne worked as an administrative assistant at Amekor for over 25 years. Joanne’s house changed with each season, to the delight of everyone who visited. She was known to spoil her puggle Harlee almost as much as her granddaughters to whom she was lovingly known as Nana Jo. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Dorothy, and her brother Jim Morris. She is survived by; her husband Phil, her two sons Scott Borzillo and his wife Keri (Guzzardo) Borzillo, Matt Borzillo and his wife Lauren (Pellegrino) Borzillo and four granddaughters, Elyssa, Danica, Maddie, and Kati. She is also survived by 5 siblings; Carolyn Petterson, Frank Morris (Kathy), Barbara Morris, Ted Morris, Steve Morris (Shannon), and many nieces and nephews. At the request of the family funeral services will be private, in lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the ASPCA https://www.aspca.org/ Arrangements by Raffeo-DiCecco Memorial Home, East Norriton
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
