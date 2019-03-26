|
|
Joanne Mary (Ricchie) Corrigan, age 83 of E. Norriton Twp and formerly King of Prussia, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born in Bryn Mawr Hospital on April 8, 1935 daughter of the late James V. and Anna M. (Cardamone) Ricchie. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence H. Corrigan for over 63 years. Joanne was raised in Conshohocken and graduated from St. Matthew High School Class of 1953. She and her husband, Lawrence, raised their family in West Conshohocken and later King of Prussia. Once her children were in school, she was employed in a variety of administrative positions in the area. She enjoyed antiquing, bowling and traveling. Above all else, she loved her family and cherished her role as wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by: 2 sons, James V. (Patricia) of Philadelphia, and Lawrence M. (Jennifer) of West Chester; a daughter, Nancy Briggs (Jeff) of Collegeville; 7 grandchildren, (David), (Matthew and Grace), (Bridget), (Will, Patrick and Brendan). She was predeceased by her son, Thomas J. Corrigan and her sister, Frances Salvatore. Relatives and friends may pay respects on Thursday evening, March 28th from 6-8pm or on Friday morning, March 29th from 8:30-10am at the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken. A funeral mass will commence at 10:30am in St. Matthew RC Church, 3rd Ave. & Fayette St., Conshohocken. Internment, Calvary Cemetery in West Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: ALS Hope Foundation at https://www.alshf.org/donate/ or 215-568-2426.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 27, 2019