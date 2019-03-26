Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William A. Moore Funeral Home
708 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
610-828-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Corrigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Corrigan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joanne Corrigan Obituary
Joanne Mary (Ricchie) Corrigan, age 83 of E. Norriton Twp and formerly King of Prussia, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born in Bryn Mawr Hospital on April 8, 1935 daughter of the late James V. and Anna M. (Cardamone) Ricchie. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence H. Corrigan for over 63 years. Joanne was raised in Conshohocken and graduated from St. Matthew High School Class of 1953. She and her husband, Lawrence, raised their family in West Conshohocken and later King of Prussia. Once her children were in school, she was employed in a variety of administrative positions in the area. She enjoyed antiquing, bowling and traveling. Above all else, she loved her family and cherished her role as wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by: 2 sons, James V. (Patricia) of Philadelphia, and Lawrence M. (Jennifer) of West Chester; a daughter, Nancy Briggs (Jeff) of Collegeville; 7 grandchildren, (David), (Matthew and Grace), (Bridget), (Will, Patrick and Brendan). She was predeceased by her son, Thomas J. Corrigan and her sister, Frances Salvatore. Relatives and friends may pay respects on Thursday evening, March 28th from 6-8pm or on Friday morning, March 29th from 8:30-10am at the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken. A funeral mass will commence at 10:30am in St. Matthew RC Church, 3rd Ave. & Fayette St., Conshohocken. Internment, Calvary Cemetery in West Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: ALS Hope Foundation at https://www.alshf.org/donate/ or 215-568-2426.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William A. Moore Funeral Home
Download Now