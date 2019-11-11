|
|
John A. Welding, 76, of King of Prussia, PA passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa on December 27, 1942, the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Cunius) Welding. He has lived in King of Prussia for the last year, formerly of Douglassville, Collegeville and Philadelphia where he was born and raised. John went to St. Francis de Sales Grade School and West Catholic High School for Boys, where he received the superlative of “Nicest” in his high school yearbook. He attended college at St. Joseph’s University and received his master’s degree from West Chester University. He was a high school teacher and guidance counselor, first at St. John Neumann High School in Philadelphia and then for most of his long teaching career, at St. Pius X High School, in Pottstown, where he taught history. He later served as the Director of Guidance at St. Pius, a position he held until his retirement. After retiring, he continued to work and volunteer part-time in the Guidance Office at St. Pius and at its successor school, Pope John Paul II in Royersford. John also was a long-time Cross-Country Head Coach and Track & Field Assistant Coach for St. Pius. Coach Welding was a dedicated runner himself, competing in various road races and marathons throughout most of his life. John was a well-loved and dedicated educator and coach who made a meaningful impact on the lives of many students. As recognized by his high school classmates, he was simply the nicest person you will have ever met. His family will fight anyone who says otherwise. He was a devoted husband to the late Mary Lou (Strogen) Welding, his high school sweetheart, whom he met at a parish dance when they were in grade school. Survivors include Daughter Lizanne (Malcolm) Mills of Upper Darby, Daughter Jennifer Welding of Wayne, Son Sean (Morgan) Welding of Phoenixville, Brother Joseph Welding of Havertown, Sister Catherine (John) Walsh of Avalon, NJ, Sister Sr. Elizabeth Welding of Broomall, Sister Mary Ann Schenck-Welding of East Norriton, Brother Francis (Catharine) Welding of Erial, NJ. John is also survived by his grandchildren Danielle, Isaiah John and Sunny Louise, all of whom gave him great joy. Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Peter Welding. His Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Eleanor’s, Church in Collegeville on November 15. There will be a visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 AM at St. Eleanor’s. His Interment will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to: The Support Center for Child Advocates, Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, 1939 West Venango St., Philadelphia, Pa 19140 or the Catholic Relief Services, 228 West Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, (610) 489-7900. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 12, 2019