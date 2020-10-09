1/
John Albert Sheward
John Albert Sheward of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, beloved husband, father and friend, passed away on October 6, 2020. Because of his long career in the restaurant industry, Jack was affectionately known to his friends as “Shake and Bake.” He was born July 18, 1930, the third of four sons of Joseph and Florence Sheward of Philadelphia. He graduated from Northeast High School in Philadelphia, served in the Air Force and then attended the Culinary Institute of America. In 1955, he married Marjorie Berry of Jacksonville, Maine. Jack worked as a chef at several well-known hotels and country clubs including: the Havana Hilton in Cuba when it opened in 1958, the Statler Hilton in New York City, and the Germantown Cricket Club. Closer to home, he had a long tenure at the private Commercial Club (East Norriton), in addition being the Executive Chef at the old Picket Post Restaurant (in Ambler). Jack and his wife also owned and ran their own restaurant and catering business in Norristown. Later in life he switched careers to real estate. Working well into his 80’s, he was a familiar figure around Norristown where he bought, renovated and maintained rental properties. He was a long-time resident of both Norristown and Conshohocken. Most recently, he had been living at the Brittany Pointe Estates retirement community. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Marjorie and their three children, Lynn and David of New York City, and Jonathan of Alexandria, Virginia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral will be private and virtually live-streamed. Go to kirkandniceinc.com for details. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
