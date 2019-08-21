|
|
John M. Arena of Fort Lauderdale passed away, surrounded by loved ones, on Thursday July 18th. He was 86. John was born in Norristown, PA on August 26th, 1932 to John and Rose Arena. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tammy, along with his six children, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He owned the Powderhorn Inn (formerly Arenas’s Hotel) on Main Street in Norristown, Jefferson Motors Automobile Dealership, Suburban Bank and Royal Acres Quarter Horse Farm in Worcester. John’s generosity—of spirt and of time— with his loved ones was unsurpassed. Ultimately, in a life full of personal accomplishments and business successes, the countless lives he touched remains his most enduring legacy. There will be a Celebration of John’s well lived life this Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Bluestone Country Club, 711 Boehms Church Road, Blue Bell, PA 19422.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 23, 2019