|
|
John J. Burat, Jr., 59, of Plymouth Twp., PA passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. John was born in Conshohocken, Pa on December 3, 1959, the son of the late John J. and the late Josephine (Sylawa) Burat. He has lived in Plymouth Twp., for the last 20 years, formerly of Conshohocken, Pa. John was a member of St. Matthew’s RC Church, and a former member of St. Mary’s RC Church. John graduated from Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School of Plymouth Meeting, Pa. He owned & operated his own Trucking Service. John is survived by his wife Valerie Lynn (Verguldi) Burat and their son John C. Burat both of Plymouth Twp., Pa, also survived by a sister Lucille Dickson, a Niece Katherine Dickson, two nephews Justin DeLuzio and Kristian DeLuzio and a cousin Sharon, as well as his cat Bandit His Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Matthew’s RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. There will be a visitation for family and friends before the mass on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, Pa. Interment will take place in St. Benedict Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 3, 2019