John Catanzaro, 86, of Collegeville, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville, PA. He was the husband of the late JoAnne (Rowe) Catanzaro, who passed away in 2002. Born in Ambler, PA, on November 16, 1932, John was the son of the late Antonio and Filomena (DeMarco) Catanzaro. He is survived by two distant children, Angel and Jay Catanzaro; four grandchildren, Stephen Buglak, Perkasie, PA; Michael Buglak, Collegeville, PA; Jennifer Bray, wife of David, Chicora, PA; and Terri Tinker, wife of Richard, Severn, MD; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Catherine. In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by three siblings, step-son Stanley Buglak, and one grandson, Thomas Buglak. Visitation will take place on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Saint Eleanor Parish, 647 Locust St., Collegeville, PA 19426. A memorial mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Augustus Lutheran Church Cemetery, Trappe, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to the MDS Foundation at https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/ or to The Veterans of Foreign Wars at https://heroes.vfw.org/page/27953/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=homepage. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 2, 2019