John J. Clemens, Jr. “Big John” of Norristown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was 68 years old. Born April 5, 1951 in Norristown, he was the son of the late John J. and Mary (nee Walters) Clemens, Sr. and the beloved husband of Marion P. (nee Conace) Clemens with whom he spent 37 years of marriage. John was employed as a warehouse manager at Pinnacle Textile, in King of Prussia PA for the past 14 years. John’s hobbies were fishing and hunting but camping with family and friends was his favorite. His campfires were the absolute best, producing a huge blazing fire. John belonged to Norris Hose Fire Department in Norristown since 1970 where he was a lifetime member. In addition to his wife Marion, John is survived by his two children; Lisa Bova (Jonathan) and Michael Conace (Valerie), three grandchildren; Krysta, Michael, and Dallas, three great grandchildren; Josefina, William and Isabelle. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard and his sister Mary. John’s Life Celebration will be held at his daughter Lisa Bova’s house on January 4, 2020 from 12 PM to 5 PM. To share your fondest memory of John please visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 18, 2019