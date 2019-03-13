|
John E. Cresmer, age 68, Ocean City, MD, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin, MD. Mr. Cresmer was born on August 2, 1950, in Norristown, to the late Edward N. and Joan M. (Custer) Cresmer. He was a graduate of Norristown High School and Denison University. Before retiring, Mr. Cresmer worked in the auto parts industry. Mr. Cresmer was a member of Norristown Lodge #620, Free & Accepted Masons and Sons Of The American Revolution. Mr. Cresmer is survived by his brother, James L. Cresmer, Key West, FL. A private graveside service will be held in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, Upper Merion Twp. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 14, 2019