John F. D'Alessandro, Sr., 94, of Plymouth Meeting, PA passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
He was born in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania on March 16, 1925, the son of the late Luigi and the late Josephine (Bevelaqua) D'Alessandro.
He served during World War II in the Army, where he received a Purple Heart when he was wounded at Normandy Beach, he also received EAME Theater Service Medal with a Bronze Battle Star, World War II Victory Ribbon, and American Theater Ribbon.
John worked as a self employed builder with Valley Builders. He was a great cook and enjoyed gardening and most enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include Wife Nancy(Collom) D'Alessandro of Plymouth Meeting, Daughter Patricia Carr of San Francisco,Ca., Daughter Michele Miller of Bear, DE, Son John F. (& Alyson) D'Alessandro, IV of Limerick, Step Son Dante (& Sharon) DiMarzio of Phoenixville, Step Son Anthony Michael (& Joanne) DiMarzio of West Norriton, Step Daughter Jeanne (& Joseph) Zummo of West Norriton, Step Daughter Nancy Couch of East Norriton, Sister Virginia Boyer of Conshohocken and Sister Mary Parish of Scranton, Pa. Also survived by 25 Grandchildren and 34 Great Grandchildren.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by 2 sons John D'Alessandro, Jr. and Michael D'Alessandro, 6 Brothers Michael D'Alessandro, Peter D'Alessandro, James D'Alessandro, Nicholas D'Alessandro, Joseph D'Alessandro & Anthony D'Alessandro and a sister Lucy DelAllo.
At his request his service and interment will be private in St. Patrick Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to - P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 2, 2020