|
|
John D. Lonsdale passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home. He was 84. Born in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, he was the youngest of 3 children of Bob and Betty Lonsdale. John attended Germantown High School and played on the championship soccer team. In 1957 he married his wife, Sandy, with whom he had a loving and happy marriage until her death last year. He was employed as a lineman by Philadelphia Electric Co. John spent his 35 year career at PECO ending at its subsidiary, PJM, as a manager. He was a devoted husband, fun loving father, uncle and grandparent. John was always the life of the party. He was a wonderful neighbor and popular with the kids on the block. His nickname, Jake, and all the words that rhyme with it became part of his legacy. Predeceased by his wife, Sandra Lonsdale, he is survived by his children; Sandra Dunne, Bonnie Derro (John), James Lonsdale (Bryan), Judith Lonsdale (Beth), and Robert Lonsdale (Henry). Also survived by 7 grandchildren, Rebekah, Erika (Shane), Justin (Sarah), Alex, Ryan, Katie and Erin (Tucker), 7 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Phyllis Stille. He was predeceased by his brother, William Lonsdale. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough. www.wadefh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 12, 2020