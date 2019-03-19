Times Herald Obituaries
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
610-539-8010
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
View Map
John Dureka Obituary
John W. Dureka, age 76 of Norristown, PA passed away on Wednesday, March 13 at Park House Pointe, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his 2 brothers, Samuel Dureka Jr. of Jeffersonville, and James Dureka (Tami) of Pottstown; his sister, Jane Burke (Norman) of Sellersville; along with several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his sister Doris in 1963; his father Samuel Dureka in 1973; his mother Eva Hatchel Dureka in 1998; his Sister-in-Law Elizabeth, wife of Samuel Dureka Jr. in 2012 and Vincent Dureka in 2016.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home 101 N. Park Ave. Trooper, PA 19403 followed by a memorial service at 10:30 am. Interment will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery in Norristown, PA. Condolences may be made by visiting www.MeyersFH.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
