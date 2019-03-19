|
John W. Dureka, age 76 of Norristown, PA passed away on Wednesday, March 13 at Park House Pointe, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his 2 brothers, Samuel Dureka Jr. of Jeffersonville, and James Dureka (Tami) of Pottstown; his sister, Jane Burke (Norman) of Sellersville; along with several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his sister Doris in 1963; his father Samuel Dureka in 1973; his mother Eva Hatchel Dureka in 1998; his Sister-in-Law Elizabeth, wife of Samuel Dureka Jr. in 2012 and Vincent Dureka in 2016.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home 101 N. Park Ave. Trooper, PA 19403 followed by a memorial service at 10:30 am. Interment will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery in Norristown, PA. Condolences may be made by visiting www.MeyersFH.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2019