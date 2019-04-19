|
|
John “Jack” M. Early passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his residence in King of Prussia, PA, where he resided for over 54 years. He was a graduate of St. Matthews High School, Class of 1953. As a young man he was active in the Drum and Bugle Corps, where he met his wife of 62 years, Joan A. (Hoover) Early. Jack worked in the Railroad industry for 44 years and was an US Army Veteran. Jack was an avid sports fan and was happy to talk to others who shared his same interests but the real apple of his eye were his great grandchildren. Born in Norristown, PA on August 2, 1935, he was a son of the late Michael and Agnes (Campbell) Early. Surviving is his loving family in addition to his wife; a son, James M.(Lilian) Early of Phoenixville, PA; a daughter, Mary Lynn (Brady Appleman) Early of Nashua, NH; two granddaughters: Jennifer (Andrew) Behm and Meghan (Justin) Kaplan; four great-grandchildren: Celina, Gabriella, Benjamin, and Andrew; a brother, Eugene (Barbara) Early; a sister-in-law, Constance Early; and several nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by a son, Christopher John Early, and two brothers, Francis and Michael Early. Jack’s family will receive relatives and friends at The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:50 am, with his Prayer Service immediately following at 11:00 am. Inurnment will be at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens in King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s memory to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 www.St.jude.org/memorialgifts Condolences may be made to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 22, 2019