John “Jake” Edward Benyaker of Norristown passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Born in Pottsville on October 7, 1940 John was the beloved son to the late David and Marie Benyaker (nee Keip). In his free time, John loved to go to the casinos in Atlantic City, watch football, and see shows. He enjoyed vacations in Disney World, Wildwood, Hawaii, and North Carolina, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was the devoted husband of 53 years to Roseann (nee Grutza), dedicated father to Jeffery, brother to David (Maxine) and Raymond (Barbara), and friend to many. John was welcomed into heaven by his parents and cherished daughter Melissa Ann. John’s Life Celebration will be private at this time. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church of Norristown, 600 Hamilton St. Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. To share your fondest memories of John, please visit www.lifecelebration.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from May 5 to May 6, 2020.