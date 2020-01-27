|
|
John W. Fitzcharles, Jr. of Collegeville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday January 22, 2020. He was 87 years old. He was born February 17, 1932 in Phoenixville. He was the son of the late Florence (nee Hoffman) and John W. Fitzcharles, Sr. He was the beloved husband of Beverly (nee Arena) Fitzcharles, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. John grew up in Yerkes and graduated from Norristown High School. From 1951 to 1955 he served in the United States Airforce as an airman first class in the 3651st squadron and the 70th Strategic Air Command. In the Korean War he flew in the B36 doing aerial photography and reconnaissance missions. He was honorably discharged with the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Air Crew Member Badge. He went on to work as a carpenter at Grandview Park, as an auto, bus, and diesel mechanic, and a photographer. Roller Skating, motorcycle riding,and camera collecting were some of his hobbies. During his 25 years of retirement, he enjoyed working in his “shop”, going to yard sales, attending American Legion meetings, traveling, especially to Ireland, and cruising the Caribbean with his family. He was proud to have done everything on his “Bucket List”. In addition to his wife, Beverly, John is survived by his daughter, Denise (David) Bauer, three grandchildren; D.J., Desiree, and Dylan, his sister, Catherine (Charles) Rothenberger, goddaughter, Sharleen (Carl) Sensenig, nephews, Chuck (Claudia) Rothenberger, Scott (Randi) Rothenberger, and dearest friend, Jeff (Noelle) Kodroff. He was preceded in death by his loving son John W. Fitzcharles, III “Billy”. Relatives and friends are invited to share in John’s Life Celebration on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10am at The Club at Shannondell, 2750 Egypt Road, Audubon, Pa. 19403. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s name can be made to Penn Medicine at Home or the . To share your fondest memories of John, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 28, 2020