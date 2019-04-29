Times Herald Obituaries
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
300 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-0330
John A. Galleo, Sr., "Jack", age 87, of Conshohocken, PA passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his home.
He was born in West Manayunk, PA on September 14, 1931, a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Dunn) Galleo.
Jack has been living in Conshohocken for over 60 years and was a member of Saint Matthew's RC Church. He began his career as a landscaper before beginnings his family business Galleo Pools which continues today. Jack enjoyed quilting, gardening and cooking. He especially loved music, singing and dancing. Jack served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was the husband of the late Philomena (Constantina) Galleo.
Survivors include his eight children, Donna (& Ken) Moore of Conshohocken, Deborah (& Rick) Jarota of Pottstown, John (& Linda) Galleo, Jr. of Roxborough, Janet (& Ralph) Marano of Jeffersonville, Diane (& Gary) Pagliaro of Horsham, Denise (& Edward) Ladoski of Trooper, Patrick Galleo of Whitemarsh, and David (& Erika) Galleo of Conshohocken. He is also survived by a brother, Thomas (& Gayle) Galleo of South Carolina, as well as twenty grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife and parents, Jack was preceded in death by his daughter Jacqueline Galleo, and his siblings, Rita, Grace, Anna Mae, Joseph and Joan.
His Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Matthew RC Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428.
Friends may call on Wednesday evening, May 1 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428 and on Thursday morning from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM at the Church.
Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jack's name to VNA Hospice, 3300 Henry Avenue, Suite 500, Philadelphia, PA 19129.
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home (610) 828-0330 www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
