Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
300 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-0330
John A. “Socks” Hannum, 84, of Conshohocken, PA passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born in West Conshohocken, Pa on September 25, 1934, the son of the late Benjamin and the late Helen (Demko) Hannum. He was a Self Employed Roofer for 30 years. After retirement from roofing he enjoyed driving a school bus for several local school districts. John enjoyed watching and cheering for hometown sports teams and especially his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. He enjoyed riding horses for most of his life and riding his motorcycle most of all, continuing to do so into his seventies. John touched the lives of all those he met with a warm smile and joking nature. He is survived by his children Son John Scott Hannum of Conshohocken, Daughter Bethany Moser of Telford, and a Son Donald Hannum of Harleysville, Also survived by his Grandchildren Alexis, Ryan, Jayden, Maya & Coletyn, and his former Wife Jane Hannum of Conshohocken. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Benjamin Hannum. His Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM from Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. There will be a visitation before the service on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, PA. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on July 30, 2019
