John (Jack) James O’Hara of Plymouth Meeting passed away on January 7, 2020. Born July 8, 1934, he was the son of the late Josephine Powers O’Hara and James Weldon O’Hara. He was the loving husband to Margaret R. (Peg) O’Hara and devoted father of Jack (Debra previously deceased), Patrick, Kevin (Donna), and Brian (Linda Swayze), and grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of six. Jack worked for Western Electric, which became AT&T, for 44 years. He relished spending time with his family (he tried never to miss a game), wintering with friends in Florida, and enjoying summer weekends at our beloved family home in Ocean Gate, New Jersey. Relatives and friends are invited to Jack’s Life Celebration on Friday, January 10, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Boyd Horrox Life Celebration Home, 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, PA 19401. An additional viewing will be held Saturday morning beginning at 10 a.m. followed by his funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Helena Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422. His interment will follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cheltenham.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 9, 2020