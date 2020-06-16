Uncle John...The best Uncle a kid could have. I will never forget my first airplane flight...Aunt Caroline could not go to an event in Michigan, the Concours DElegance automotive show so he asked if I could go. I was 16 or 17 and off to a fancy car exhibit on a golf course. We had dinner that night at the house of the president of General Motors (I think)...a bunch of people there and the subject turned to the Cadillac Seville...I spoke up that it looked like someone ran into the back of that car, not knowing the designer of the car was sitting across from me. Sorry, but I think I embarrassed Uncle John. Then when we were younger at Christmas eve dinner, a bunch of us kids snuck out to smoke...he caught us and said Only the shadow knows... and that was the end of it. Good memories Uncle John...you will be missed.

Tom Boris

Family