John Joseph Zolomij
John Joseph Zolomij, 72, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 14th, surrounded by family. Raised in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, the son of John and Anna (nee Makowiak) Zolomij, John graduated Bridgeport High School in 1965 and earned degrees in history, anthropology, and social sciences from Clarion University. His early ventures included leading the Pratt Environmental Education Center in Connecticut and United Cerebral Palsy of the Lehigh Valley. Zolomij built a career in art history and museum leadership starting in the 1980s. As the director of the Raymond E. Holland Automotive Art Collection in Allentown, Zolomij oversaw the restoration of a 27-room Victorian mansion and traveled the world to manage acquisitions. Zolomij also led the Antique Automobile Club of America Museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and the America on Wheels Museum and Lehigh County Historical Society, both in Allentown, before retiring in the early 2000s. A prolific writer, Zolomij authored over 200 articles and numerous books. His 1990 work, The Motor Car in Art, received the Cugnot Award for that year. Zolomij is remembered for leveraging his skills and contacts to uplift people around him. When asked about his favorite moments in life, John reminisced about adventures traveling with his wife and kids, mentoring young people, planning educational tours, adoring his grandsons, and serving both friends and strangers in need. John will be dearly missed by his wife of 42 years, Caroline (nee Mikitka), daughters Jessica N. Zolomij and her husband Damon Harper of Telford and Stephanie E. Zolomij of Whitehall, son Jonathan P. Zolomij and his wife Britta Siegfried Zolomij of Fogelsville, and grandsons Silas, Spencer, Abel, Cole and Reid. Calling hours are 9:00am to 12:00pm, Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Stephens Funeral Home, 274 N. Krocks Road, Allentown. Due to COVID-19, we still need to practice social distancing, therefore, we will be limiting visitation to 25 rotating people at a time in the funeral home. Memorial service and interment will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp). John requested no donations, flowers, or gifts; he wished for friends to honor his life by planning a special day with their children or loved ones. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.

Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Calling hours
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 16, 2020
Caroline and family,

We are saddened to hear about Johns passing.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

May John Rest In Peace.
Scott & Linda Mitchell
Friend
June 15, 2020
Uncle John...The best Uncle a kid could have. I will never forget my first airplane flight...Aunt Caroline could not go to an event in Michigan, the Concours DElegance automotive show so he asked if I could go. I was 16 or 17 and off to a fancy car exhibit on a golf course. We had dinner that night at the house of the president of General Motors (I think)...a bunch of people there and the subject turned to the Cadillac Seville...I spoke up that it looked like someone ran into the back of that car, not knowing the designer of the car was sitting across from me. Sorry, but I think I embarrassed Uncle John. Then when we were younger at Christmas eve dinner, a bunch of us kids snuck out to smoke...he caught us and said Only the shadow knows... and that was the end of it. Good memories Uncle John...you will be missed.
Tom Boris
Family
