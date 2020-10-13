1/
Dr. John L. Bidwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. John L. Bidwell of Brittany Pointe Estates, Lansdale, formerly of Lower Gwynedd and Long Beach island, NJ, passed away on October 11, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Barbara V. Bidwell, to whom he was married for 62 years, and loving father to John L. (Carol), Andrew (Cindy) and Dr. Mark (Joanne). He was predeceased by his son, Gregory E. Bidwell. Dr. Bidwell practiced dentistry in Blue Bell for 36 years until his retirement in 1995. He was an avid and accomplished wood carver, loved the beach and vacations with his wife in the Caribbean. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn Medicine Development, Attention: Penn Memory Center, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 with check payable to ‘Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania’ and ‘ADC-PMC, Dr. John L. Bidwell’ on the memo line, or by visiting pennmemorycenter.org/gifts/ to make an online donation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved