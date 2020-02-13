|
John L. D’Altobrando, Jr., age 83, of Conshohocken, and a resident of Towne Manor East in East Norriton, died on February 8, 2020 at Suburban Community Hospital. He was born in Bryn Mawr, PA on July 6, 1936 to the late John and Carmella (Santori) D’Altobrando. John attended Conshohocken High School. He was formerly employed as a Mechanic at D’Altobrando’s Garage in Conshohocken (currently known as Teaford Auto Service), for many years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Matthew Church. John is survived by his sister Theresa M. Demarest and husband Edward of Millville, NJ, 2 nephews John Manzi and Beth, Thomas Manzi and Jody, niece Stephanie Romano and Mark, and many other nieces, and great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA. Interment will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 14, 2020