John J. McAnally of Harleysville and formerly a longtime resident of the Norristown area, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 25, 2019. He was 95 years old. Born August 19, 1923 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Helen (nee Bussell) McAnally and the beloved husband of Lucienne (nee Couture) with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.
John was a US Navy Veteran and served during World War II. He graduated from Drexel University with a degree in Chemical Engineering, and became a Plant Manager for The Krylon Division of Borden Chemical in Norristown. John settled his roots in Norristown and later moved to Worcester until, in 2006, he moved to the Peter Becker Retirement Community in Harleysville.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his two sons; Steven McAnally (Darlene), and John P. McAnally (Theresa), his daughter Michelle McAnally, seven grandchildren; Shawn, Danielle, Connor, Collin, Cameron, Michael, and Mariah. He was preceded in death by his son Daniel, his brother Robert and sisters; Helen Meyers and Patricia Noble.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in John's Life Celebration on Wednesday July 31, from 10 to 10:50 AM at St. Helena's Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA. His Funeral Mass will begin at 11 AM. Interment will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name can be made to the . Family services are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on July 29, 2019