John R. Mason, 94, husband of the late Shirley J. (Moyer) Mason, formerly of Skippack Twp., died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Barclay Friends, West Chester. Jack was born on February 17, 1926, in Norristown, to the late Richard F. and Helen (Oswald) Mason. He was a World War Two US Navy veteran. Before retiring, Jack was an air conditioning/refrigeration repairman for Wonder Bread, Norristown. He was a member of Trinity Reformed Church, United Church Of Christ, Collegeville. Jack is survived by his children, Judy, wife of John Wright, W. Bradford Twp., and John Mason, Jr., Coatesville; his grandchildren, Caitlin (Wright), wife of William Disney; and Hilary Wright; and his great-granddaughter, Aria Disney. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Reformed Church, UCC, 532 E. Main St., Collegeville, PA 19426. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.



