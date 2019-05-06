Times Herald Obituaries
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
MGySgt John P. Reidenhour USMC Retired, died May 3, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville. He is survived by a wife, five children, twelve grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, an infant sister and his first wife. John is a veteran of the Korean War. He spent 35 proud years in the Marine Corps. A funeral service will be held on Friday, 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertsville. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Sassamansville. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6PM to 8PM and on Friday from 9:30AM to 10:45AM at the funeral home. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 7, 2019
