John D. Rininger, of West Norriton Twp., passed away on his 55th birthday, September 20, 2019. He was the son of Jack D. and Edna (Shaffer) Rininger; and the brother of Joseph A. Rininger and his wife, Victoria, and their sons, Nathan and Zachary.
Friends are invited to his viewing from 10-11am and funeral service at 11am on Sept. 25, 2019, at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pk. at Cedars Rd., Skippack. Burial will follow at Wentz's U.C.C. Cemetery. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 22, 2019