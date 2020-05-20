John S. Kazmierczak of Norristown, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday May 15, 2020 at Einstein Hospital with his wife by his side. John was born on October 20, 1939. He was raised in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia, Pa., the son of late Bruno and Mary (Rentz) Kazmierczak. John and his wife Joan raised their four children in Norristown, Pa. They belonged to Saint Francis of Assisi parish for 51 years. John was a graduate of North Catholic HS, Class of ’57. John attended and graduated from Boston College, class of ’62. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. John enjoyed running his own business, County Line Associates. John was a huge fan of Philadelphia sports and Boston College football. He enjoyed vacationing at the Jersey shore and celebrating holidays with his family. John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Joan (Mulvey), son Christopher and daughters Susan, Lauren and Nancy. He is also survived by his four beloved grandchildren Khalil, Hayden, Maddox and Lily; his brother Bernard Kazmierczak, sister Mary Emma Price and sister-in- law Peggy Mulvey. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister Margaret Kazmierczak. John was a friend to many and will be missed by all who loved him. Due to present public health concerns the funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date. Interment will be private in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken.



