|
|
John L. ""Jack"" Sullivan of Birdsboro, formerly of Norristown, passed away peacefully on Monday July 8, 2019 at his home. He was surrounded by the one he loved. He was 59 years old years old, born March 23, 1960; in Norristown. He was the son of Barbara Sullivan – Hughes (nee Lilley) and the late John L. Sullivan.
Jack was a graduate of Perkiomen Valley High School. He worked for many years as a mason for Thompson Masonry. His talents didn't end with masonry; he was also a gifted wood worker and took pride in his custom tables. He was a devoted family man and adored his children and grandchildren. Jack loved camping, going fishing , shooting darts, trips to the Poconos or the beach and enjoyed going dancing.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Cindy (nee Hunter ), his six children; Kristine, Cheryl, Kathleen, Caitin, Shannon, and John L. Jr. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Logan and Luca, his 3 stepchildren Lisa, Heather and Frank , his 8 step grandchildren Kiersten, Matthew, Madison, Brent, Maseyn, Connor, Ella, Theo, and by all who knew him. Jack was preceded in death by his sisters Cheryl Ann, Karen Renee', Jeanette, and by his brother James (""Jamie"").
Relative and Friends are invited to Jack's Life Celebration, Saturday; July 20, 2019 from 1 – 3pm at the Boyd Horrox Givnish of E. Norriton 200 W. Germantown Pike , followed by his Memorial service at 3pm. His interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jack's name to St. Jude's children cancer research 501 St. Judes Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 or to the 480 Norristown Rd #150 Blue Bell, PA 19422.
To share your fondest memories of Jack, please visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 14, 2019