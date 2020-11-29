John M. ”Jackie” Williams, 84, of Pennsburg, and formerly Limerick Township, passed away November 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Dorothea (Trump) Williams. Born in Elkton, MD and raised in Jeffersonville, he was the son of the late John H. and Virginia (Miller) Williams. John was a roofer for Asbestos Roofing in Norristown, for almost 40 years. Later, he worked for the Bally Ribbon Mills before retiring. “Jackie” was an outdoorsman, visiting his property in the Poconos often. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Charity Lodge #190, F.& A.M, Jeffersonville. Surviving with his wife, are children: Donna Lee Iacovitti and Dawn Vail, both of Norristown; Diane, wife of Steven Kreisher, of Douglassville; John Williams, and his wife, Pauline, of Linfield; and Sheila Williams; Step- Children: Patrick Carr, and his wife Lori, of Pottstown; and Christopher Carr, and his wife, Tammy, of Wilkes-Barre; a sister: Shirley, wife of George Remolde, of Florida; 9 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren (with one on-the-way); and 6 step great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by a grandson, Adrian. Services will be private. To offer on-line condolences, please visit his “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com
.